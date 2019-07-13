17 killed as heavy rains lash Nepal

At least 17 people were killed in floods and landslides triggered by heavy rains in Nepal on Friday, home ministry officials said here.

Three people died after their house got buried in a landslide in Kathmandu’s Mulpani area.

According to the Nepal Police, 17 people died while six are missing. Initial reports said that 400 families in Morang and 35 families in Bara have been displaced.

As many as 13 people were also injured in rain-related incidents in several parts of the country.

Heavy monsoon rains for the past few days have left many settlements at high risk of floods and landslides in several places in Nepal. Transportation has also been disrupted in all major highways.

Rain-fed rivers have also started to erode embankments putting nearby settlements at high risk of flooding.