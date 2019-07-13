Toggle Menu
17 killed as heavy rains lash Nepalhttps://indianexpress.com/article/world/heavy-rains-lash-nepal-kathmandu-17-people-killed-5827444/

17 killed as heavy rains lash Nepal

According to the Nepal Police, 17 people died while six are missing. Initial reports said that 400 families in Morang and 35 families in Bara have been displaced.

nepal rains, nepal floods, rains in nepal, nepal monsoon, nepal rain victims, nepal police, kathmandu rains, kathmandu floods, world news, Indian Express
Members of Nepalese army help residents to reach dry ground from a flooded colony in Nepal’s Kathmandu. (Reuters)

At least 17 people were killed in floods and landslides triggered by heavy rains in Nepal on Friday, home ministry officials said here.

Three people died after their house got buried in a landslide in Kathmandu’s Mulpani area.

According to the Nepal Police, 17 people died while six are missing. Initial reports said that 400 families in Morang and 35 families in Bara have been displaced.

nepal rains, nepal floods, rains in nepal, nepal monsoon, nepal rain victims, nepal police, kathmandu rains, kathmandu floods, world news, Indian Express
A man walks past gas cylinders in a flooded colony in Kathmandu. (Reuters)

As many as 13 people were also injured in rain-related incidents in several parts of the country.

Advertising

Heavy monsoon rains for the past few days have left many settlements at high risk of floods and landslides in several places in Nepal. Transportation has also been disrupted in all major highways.

Rain-fed rivers have also started to erode embankments putting nearby settlements at high risk of flooding.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Thousands sign up to storm Nevada’s Area 51 to ‘see them aliens’
2 Somalia extremist attack in port city of Kismayo kills 10
3 Caught on camera: Residents flee as huge landslide hits Sichuan province in China