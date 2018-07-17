Heatwave to continue in UK as Met dept forecast temperature above 30 degrees Celsius over weekend

Two people take a walk near the water’s edge, where the water level has dropped significantly during the UK heatwave, of Torside Reservoir in Longdendale, Derbyshire, Britain. (Reuters photo) Two people take a walk near the water’s edge, where the water level has dropped significantly during the UK heatwave, of Torside Reservoir in Longdendale, Derbyshire, Britain. (Reuters photo)

Heatwave in Britain is expected to continue in the coming weekend with temperatures expected to be above 30 degrees Celsius. The mercury levels will remain well above average – at least in the mid-20 degrees Celsius – into the middle of next month, the Met Office said, according to the Independent.

“As the week goes on, it will generally stay dry and settled across much of the UK, but it will tend to be a bit cloudier than it has been, with perhaps an increasing risk of some rain towards the end of the week,” the Guardian quoted Greg Dewhurst, a Met Office forecaster, as saying. The heatwaves are expected to continue into August as well.

Nicola Maxey, spokeswoman with the Met Office, said, “There may be isolated recordings of 31C and 32C in London and the south-east but the rest of the country will also be in the high 20s by Saturday afternoon. Both Birmingham and Manchester could see temperatures of 28C.”

According to the UK Met Office, July 8 was the hottest day in England this year when Gosport, Hampshire, reached 32.4C (90.3F). However, on June 28, Porthmadog in north Wales saw the temperature of 33 degrees Celcius, setting the UK record for 2018. In 2013, there were 19 consecutive days of temperatures over 28C. This is Britain’s longest heatwave in the last five years with the heatwaves still continuing.

The scorching summer of the year 1976 was the hottest since records began, which led to severe drought at several places.

Meanwhile, at least 14 people were killed due to intense heatwave in Japan over a three-day long weekend. The high temperatures also hampered the recovery in flood-hit areas where more than 200 people died last week. On Monday, mercury surged above 39 degrees Celsius (102.2 Fahrenheit) in some inland areas and combined with high humidity to produce dangerous conditions, the Japanese Meteorological Agency (JMA) said, according to Reuters.

According to the World Meteorological Organisation, a heatwave is noticed “when the daily maximum temperature of more than five consecutive days exceeds the average maximum temperature by 5C, the normal period being 1961-1990”.

