Heatwave stifles Europe: Britain hits record-breaking 40° C, forest fires in Spain, France

July 19, 2022 6:59:13 pm
Europe is under the grip of unprecedented heatwave conditions, with Spain, Portugal, France and Greece witnessing multiple forestfires and Britain witnessing a record-breaking 40-degree Celcius on Tuesday.
For a week, Spain has recorded more than 30 wildfires with its Castile and Leon and Galicia towns being hard hit, news agency Reuters reported.
Over 6,000 people from 32 villages of Zamora province have been evacuated by the Spanish authorities and nearly 70,000 hectares of land were destroyed in the blazes.
In Portugal, hundreds of firefighters are battling forest fires with the largest at Murça. As per reports, Portugal authorities have put on alert in at least 50 cities. An elderly couple was found dead inside a burned car in Murca on Monday, as per Reuters.
Subscriber Only Stories
France has evacuated over 34,000 people as its Gironde area continues to burn. Over 19,300 hectares of land has been burned. Greece reported 73 fires in the past 24 hours and as per the authorities, all are doused.
Meanwhile, in Britain, the authorities have declared a “national emergency” with flight operations at London airport suspended and trains put off track. They have advised people not to swim in open. Britain recorded its highest ever temperature of 40C on Tuesday.
The previous record was 38.7 degree C recorded in 2019. The authorities also fear its infrastructure, particularly the Victorian, cannot withstand such heat.
Altogether, the scorching heat in a relatively colder Europe brings climate change more into focus. As per the United Nations report, the global temperature is now about 1.2 degree Celcius above pre-industrial levels leading to droughts, floods, high tides, extreme heatwave and wildfires, and many other manmade disasters.
(With inputs from Reuters)
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
In music and life, Bhupinder Singh was inimitable
How Chief Ministers' foreign trips are cleared, and by whomPremium
Latest News
TikToker’s video asking for handshakes explains women’s distrust towards men
Co-passengers of country’s second monkeypox patient who landed at Mangalore airport home isolated
GET THE PICTURE? Martian spaghetti
Moroccan El Bakkali ends Kenyan reign over 3000m steeplechase in the slowest final in history
Karnataka: 69 people killed in elephant attacks in 3 years, says central govt data
Mallika Sherawat: ‘Jackie Chan is like an older brother, he opened all doors for me in Hollywood’
NEET-UG 2022: National Commission for Women asks NTA to probe Kerala dress row
Gujarat ATS arrests Rajasthan gangster wanted in over 35 criminal cases
Driver-conductor couple installs CCTV, music system on Kerala transport bus, wins hearts
Twitter’s request to fast-track Elon Musk lawsuit gets court hearing
Oppo Reno8 Pro vs OnePlus 10R vs Realme GT Neo 3 vs Moto Edge 30 Pro: Price, specs compared
Postponed Asian Games from September 23 to October 8 next year: OCA