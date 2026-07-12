Heat dome to push temperatures over 100°F across two-thirds of US

A police officer holds ice to their neck to try and stay cool in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (AP Photo)

A severe heatwave spread across the United States on Saturday, with forecasters predicting temperatures reaching triple-digits in the Southwest and Great Plains over the weekend, the Associated Press reported.

Meteorologists said the heatwave could spread eastward under a dome of high pressure, trapping the oppressive temperatures for more than a week, according to the report. It is expected to affect as much as two-thirds of the continental US.

The heatwave comes after the National Weather Service (NWS), early in July, put nearly 120 million people under an extreme heat warning, the BBC reported. The NWS had further predicted that temperatures would range between 32 degrees Celsius and 40 degrees Celsius with high humidity, adding that the heat could push the maximum temperatures to around 46 degrees Celsius, Euro News reported.