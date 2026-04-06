Head of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards’ intelligence organisation announced dead

The ⁠chief ​of ​the Revolutionary ​Guards’ ​intelligence organisation, Majid ​Khademi, was confirmed dead on Monday by ⁠Iranian ​state ​media, according to news agency Reuters.

Khademi headed the Intelligence Protection Organization of the IRGC and the Intelligence Organization of the IRGC.

The Tasnim news agency released a statement announcing the death of the IRGC intelligence chief following an airstrike on Monday morning.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz also confirmed the killing of Khademi and vowed to “continue to hunt them down one by one”.

“The Revolutionary Guard are shooting at civilians, and we are eliminating the leaders of the terrorists,” Katz said. “Iran’s leaders live with a sense of being targeted. We will continue to hunt them down one by one.”