Head of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards’ intelligence organisation announced dead

The ⁠head ​of ​the Revolutionary ​Guards’ ​intelligence organisation, Majid ​Khademi, was confirmed dead on Monday by ⁠Iranian ​state ​media, according to news agency Reuters.

By: Express Global Desk
1 min readUpdated: Apr 6, 2026 01:59 PM IST
Majid KhademiMajid Khademi
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The ⁠chief ​of ​the Revolutionary ​Guards’ ​intelligence organisation, Majid ​Khademi, was confirmed dead on Monday by ⁠Iranian ​state ​media, according to news agency Reuters.

Khademi headed the Intelligence Protection Organization of the IRGC and the Intelligence Organization of the IRGC.

The Tasnim news agency released a statement announcing the death of the IRGC intelligence chief following an airstrike on Monday morning.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz also confirmed the killing of Khademi and vowed to “continue to hunt them down one by one”.

“The Revolutionary Guard are shooting at civilians, and we are eliminating the leaders of the terrorists,” Katz said. “Iran’s leaders live with a sense of being targeted. We will continue to hunt them down one by one.”

He added that Israel “severely damaged” Iran’s steel and petrochemical industries as well.

“We will continue to crush the Iranian national infrastructure and lead to the erosion and collapse of the terrorist regime, and its capabilities to promote terror and fire at the state of Israel,” he said.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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