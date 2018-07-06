Rouhani tells Merkel EU package is “disappointing”, claim Tasnim news

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. (Source: AP file photo) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. (Source: AP file photo)

Europe’s package of economic measures to offset the U.S. pullout from the nuclear deal is “disappointing”, President Hassan Rouhani told German Chancellor Angela Merkel by telephone on Thursday.

“Unfortunately the proposed package lacked an action plan or a clear roadmap for the continuation of cooperation. It only included some general promises like previous EU statements,” Rouhani was quoted as saying by Iran’s Tasnim news agency.

