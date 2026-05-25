Double win for Haryana family: Mother and son elected mayors in UK

The family moved to the UK from Haryana in 2013. Tushar’s father, Sunil Dahiya, told PTI that they had no clear plan at the time.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readMay 25, 2026 08:40 AM IST First published on: May 25, 2026 at 08:40 AM IST
Indian origin23-year-old man of Indian origin and his mother have been elected mayors in the United Kingdom. (Photo: X/@INSIGHTUK2)

A 23-year-old man of Indian origin and his mother have been elected mayors in the United Kingdom, in what their family described as a proud moment, Press Trust of India (PTI) reported.

Tushar Kumar became the youngest Indian-origin mayor in the UK after taking office as Mayor of Elstree and Borehamwood Town Council on May 13. A week later, his mother Parveen Rani was elected Mayor of Hertsmere Borough Council.

‘We had not come with any specific plan’

The family moved to the UK from Haryana in 2013. Tushar’s father, Sunil Dahiya, told PTI that they had no clear plan at the time.

“We had not come with any specific thing in mind when we moved to the UK in 2013… Tushar was just 10 years then,” he said.

He said it was “a matter of great pride” that both mother and son now hold mayoral positions.

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According to PTI, Tushar entered public life early. He was elected a councillor at the age of 20 while studying in London and later served as deputy mayor before taking the top post.

His father said Tushar believes that “age should never be a barrier” to joining public or community service.

He added that both Tushar and Parveen have been involved in community work, including teaching Hindi free of cost and working with social organisations.

The family’s ancestral village is Rohna in Haryana’s Sonipat district, and they had lived in Rohtak before moving abroad.

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“We always stay connected with our roots. We visit our hometown every year,” Dahiya told PTI.
He said both Tushar and his mother are committed to community service and public engagement in the UK.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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