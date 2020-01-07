Follow Us:
Harvey Weinstein charged with sex crime in Los Angeles as trial on separate charges starts in New York

Weinstein had been charged with sexual assault of two women in 2013, said Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey said in a statement. He was charged with raping one woman and sexually assaulting the other.

By: Reuters | New York | Published: January 7, 2020 1:12:59 am
Weinstein, 67, has pleaded not guilty to charges of assaulting two women in New York. He faces life in prison if convicted on the most serious charge, predatory sexual assault. (File photo/Reuters)

Los Angeles prosecutors indicted Harvey Weinstein on Monday on sex crime charges just hours after the former film producer appeared in a New York court for the start of his rape trial, which has become a focal point for the #MeToo movement.

“We believe the evidence will show that the defendant used his power and influence to gain access to his victims and then commit violent crimes against them,” Lacey said.

