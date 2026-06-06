Haredi men attempt to break into Jerusalem police station, attack cops in Beit Shemesh

Israeli mounted police disperse Ultra-Orthodox Jews blocking a road during a protest against the army draft in Jerusalem (AP)

Hundreds of ultra-Orthodox men rioted in Jerusalem and Beit Shemesh Friday during protests against the arrest of draft dodgers, the Times of Israel reported.

They attempted to approach the police station in Jerusalem’s Russian Compound, according to Hebrew media reports. Meanwhile, in Beit Shemesh, rioters were seen throwing stones and other objects at police officers, the report added.

The riots come days after a large group of Haredi men carried out a violent attack on the home of High Court Deputy President Noam Sohlberg. It comes after the beginning of the Sabbath — during which the fourth of the Ten Commandments requires Jews to rest, the report stated.