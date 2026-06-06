Haredi men attempt to break into Jerusalem police station, attack cops in Beit Shemesh

Hundreds of ultra-Orthodox men rioted in Jerusalem and Beit Shemesh Friday during protests against the arrest of draft dodgers, the Times of Israel reported.
They attempted to approach the police station in Jerusalem’s Russian Compound, according to Hebrew media reports. Meanwhile, in Beit Shemesh, rioters were seen throwing stones and other objects at police officers, the report added.
The riots come days after a large group of Haredi men carried out a violent attack on the home of High Court Deputy President Noam Sohlberg. It comes after the beginning of the Sabbath — during which the fourth of the Ten Commandments requires Jews to rest, the report stated.
Chaos at Jerusalem police station
According to the Ynet website, the Haredi crowd tried to break down the gate of the police station as they registered their protests against the detention of those arrested over riots at Sohlberg’s residence.
Police were compelled to use force to disperse the rioters from the sites. Until late at night, law enforcement, Border Police forces, continued to disperse them, The Times of Israel report stated.
A secular Israeli, who was injured and bleeding, said he was kicked in the head, Ynet quoted.
A rare protest
While the issue of military draft has continued to grip Israel since the attacks by Hamas on October 7, 2023, the day of the latest protests appeared to be surprising for many.
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The protests against the arrest of draft dogders was held on Friday — the Jewish Sabbath, a day of rest when Jewish law strictly forbids any kind of labor, Times of Israel noted.
MK Avigdor Liberman, the leader of the hawkish Opposition Yisrael Beytenu party, wrote on X: “Even on Shabbat, the draft-dodging rioters prove that they aren’t Jewish, don’t observe mitzvot [Jewish commandments] and have no God.”
גם בשבת, הפורעים המשתמטים מוכיחים שהם לא יהודים, לא שומרי מצוות ואין להם אלוהים.
Liberman has been a sharp and vocal critic of the Haredi draft exemption.
Protesters attack Sohlberg’s home
Dozens of Haredi protesters against the military draft gathered at Sohlberg’s residence in Alon Shvut on Wednesday. In a furious protest, they shattered windows, broke flowerpots, smashed the windshield of his car in the garage and raised a small Israeli flag with a swastika, according to the report.
The police arrested at least 62 people in connection with the violence, which drew criticism from across the political spectrum in the country.
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The violence came just days after a group of Haredi protesters attacked a police station in Beit Shemesh, rioting and clashing with officers.
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