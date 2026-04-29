Hardliners and moderates in Iran clash over talks with US: FT

Divisions within Iran’s top leadership have broken into the open once again, and at the heart of the dispute is the opposition of Iran’s most hardline politicians to the Islamic republic negotiating with the US over its nuclear programme, The Financial Times has reported.

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“Their primary target is Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the veteran parliamentary speaker who led talks with US Vice-President JD Vance in Pakistan earlier this month. Politicians linked to Paydari, an influential ultra-hardline faction, suggested negotiators have not fully followed directives set by the new supreme leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei,” FT reported.

FT said that Iran’s ruling system has long been made up of competing factions, who often attack each other in public. Hardliners are ideologically opposed to negotiations with the US — which has twice in the past year attacked Iran in the midst of nuclear talks — while reformists have pushed for greater engagement with the West as a means to secure sanctions relief and bolster the regime. The latest round of bickering also centres on personal rivalries. Ghalibaf, who is considered pragmatic and less ideological, competed against Saeed Jalili — a prominent hardliner supported by Paydari — in the 2024 presidential election. Both ultimately lost out to Pezeshkian. So far, Iranian officials have remained firm on their demand that the US lift its blockade on the Strait of Hormuz before negotiations with Washington can resume. They also insist that Iran should be able to charge fees on shipping in the Strait, retain its right to enrich uranium and not allow its stockpile of highly enriched uranium to be transferred to the US.