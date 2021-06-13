‘Happy pride’: Kamala Harris takes part in LGBTQ+ rally in Washington DC

US Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff take part in a pride march in Washington on Saturday. (Photo: Twitter/VP)

US Vice President Kamala Harris took part in a LBGTQ+ community march on Saturday, chanting “happy pride” as she waved to the crowd at Washington DC.

Sporting a pink blazer and a “love is a love” shirt, Harris joined the Capital Pride Walk and Rally and walked for about a block.

EARLIER: Vice President Kamala Harris joins the Pride Parade in Washington D.C. pic.twitter.com/EpK2f4cGAM — The Hill (@thehill) June 13, 2021

Following the march, Harris called for the passage of the Equality Act and said the Biden administration understands the importance of advancing LGBTQ+ rights. “We need to make sure that our transgender community and our youth are all protected. We need, still, protections around employment and housing,” Harris said, according to NBC. “There is so much more work to do, and I know we are committed,” she added.

Earlier in the month, Harris had taken to social media to express her gratitude towards the LGBTQ+ community that has made numerous contributions towards US society. “Every June, we celebrate the contributions the LGBTQ+ community have made to our nation’s past, present, and future,” she wrote. “But we must recommit ourselves to doing everything in our power to protect the community from discrimination and harm and deliver full and equal rights to LGBTQ+ Americans.”

From her decision to not support the constitutional ban on same-sex marriage in 2008 to officiating the first same-sex marriage, Harris has been an advocate of LGBTQ rights.