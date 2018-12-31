Happy New Year 2019 Live Updates: Journalists to lead celebrations at New York’s Times Square

Happy New Year 2019: As we bid adieu to 2018, celebrations around the world have already begun to usher in 2019. Australia and New Zealand will be one of the first countries to usher in 2019 as the clock strikes midnight then moving across Asia, Africa, Europe and then America.

Reporters will be the guests of honour at the New Year’s Eve party in New York’s Times Square on Monday, in what organizers said was a celebration of press freedom after an unusually deadly year for journalists at US news outlets, Reuters reported. On the other hand, France is deploying more than 1,47,000 security forces nationwide to gird for New Year’s Eve unrest as yellow vest protesters prepare to join the public revelry.

New Year’s Day, which according to the Gregorian calendar falls on January 1, is one of the most popular occasions across the globe and people irrespective of religion, caste and creed celebrate it in their own ways.