5 killed, 2 injured in explosion at Hanwha Aerospace facility in South Korea

At least five people were killed, and two were injured, in an explosion at a facility operated by Hanwha Aerospace in South Korea’s central city of Daejeon on Monday.
According to the Associated Press (AP), the blast occurred at a worksite run by the defence company, though officials did not immediately confirm what had triggered it. Emergency responders were sent to the site soon after the incident was reported.
News agency Reuters reported that a fire broke out after the explosion at around 10.59 am local time at the facility located about 140 km south of Seoul. Fire authorities said five people were killed, while two others were injured. One of the survivors reportedly suffered severe burns and remains in critical condition.
The incident has renewed scrutiny over industrial safety standards at defence manufacturing facilities in South Korea, particularly those handling explosives and propellant materials.
Cause of blast being probed
Officials said the exact cause of the blast is still under investigation. Local emergency official Yoon Seong-su told AP that the affected area is a government-designated security facility, limiting access as investigators continue their work.
South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency reported that the Daejeon site is one of Hanwha Aerospace’s major facilities, where it develops large propulsion systems, rocket propellants, and tactical surface-to-surface weapons systems. Initial reports suggested the explosion may have occurred during explosive-related cleaning work inside the plant.
The deceased have not been identified yet, as the bodies were severely damaged in the fire.
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President Lee Jae Myung has directed officials to mobilise all available resources for emergency response and to carry out a thorough investigation into the incident, Reuters reported.
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