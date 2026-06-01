5 killed, 2 injured in explosion at Hanwha Aerospace facility in South Korea

At least five people were killed, and two were injured, in an explosion at a facility operated by Hanwha Aerospace in South Korea’s central city of Daejeon on Monday.

According to the Associated Press (AP), the blast occurred at a worksite run by the defence company, though officials did not immediately confirm what had triggered it. Emergency responders were sent to the site soon after the incident was reported.

News agency Reuters reported that a fire broke out after the explosion at around 10.59 am local time at the facility located about 140 km south of Seoul. Fire authorities said five people were killed, while two others were injured. One of the survivors reportedly suffered severe burns and remains in critical condition.