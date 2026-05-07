Hantavirus patient was briefly on KLM Johannesburg flight before take-off

KLM said a passenger who later died from hantavirus was briefly on board a flight from Johannesburg to the Netherlands (File photo)

A passenger, later diagnosed with hantavirus, was “briefly” on board a KLM flight from Johannesburg before being removed prior to take-off, said the airline on Wednesday (May 6).

“Due to the passenger’s medical condition at the time, the crew decided not to allow the passenger to travel on the flight” KL592 from Johannesburg to Amsterdam, scheduled to take off on April 25 at 11:15 pm local time, said the airline, according to news agency AFP.

“After the passenger was removed from the aircraft, the flight departed for the Netherlands,” it added.

Dutch health authorities are also reaching out to the other passengers aboard the flight “as a precaution,” KLM said in its statement.