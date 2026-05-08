2 Indians among 149 on ‘death trap’ cruise: What we know about the Hantavirus outbreak on MV Hondius

Two Indian crew members are among 149 people stuck on the MV Hondius after a hantavirus outbreak killed three passengers. The ship is anchored near Cape Verde as authorities trace contacts and monitor the situation, reports say.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readMay 8, 2026 09:26 AM IST First published on: May 8, 2026 at 09:24 AM IST
Cape Verde Hantavirus ShipHealth workers in protective gear evacuate patients from the MV Hondius cruise ship into an ambulance at a port in Praia

Two Indian crew members are among 149 people stranded aboard the Dutch expedition vessel MV Hondius in the Atlantic off Cape Verde as authorities monitor a rare hantavirus outbreak that has already killed three passengers and infected several others.

While infected passengers have been evacuated for medical care, the condition of the two Indians on board has not been disclosed. The ship’s operator, in a list published on the Oceanwide website, said the 149 people on board come from 23 countries including the UK, US, Germany and Spain.

What exactly is happening now

According to Oceanwide Expeditions, the situation is under control with those affected already receiving treatment. “All three individuals, two symptomatic and one asymptomatic, are now in the care of medical professionals,” the company said.

The ship left Cape Verde on May 6 and is currently heading toward Tenerife in the Canary Islands, expected to arrive within 3–4 days. Importantly, the company added that no symptomatic individuals remain on board at this stage.

hantavirus
Health workers in protective gear arrive to evacuate patients from the MV Hondius cruise ship at a port in Praia, Cape Verde, Wednesday, May 6, 2026. (AP Photo)

Authorities, including the World Health Organization and the RIVM, are coordinating next steps, including quarantine and screening procedures for all passengers and crew.

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Who all are affected

The outbreak has impacted a small number of people on board, with several cases confirmed and some fatalities reported earlier in the voyage. Those who showed symptoms have already been evacuated and transferred to medical facilities.

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However, the focus is now also on those who may have been exposed but are not showing symptoms including the two Indian crew members, whose health status remains unknown.

Also read ‘Morale on ship is high’: Inside ‘hantavirus’ cruise ship where 3 died, others fell sick

What is Hantavirus?

The Hantavirus is a disease that rarely occurs and is mostly transferred via infected rodents through their urine, saliva, or excreta. Health officials said the strain linked to the outbreak is believed to be the Andes virus, which in rare cases can spread between humans through close contact.

The MV Hondius had departed from Argentina on an expedition cruise and was heading toward the Canary Islands when the outbreak unfolded.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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