2 Indians among 149 on ‘death trap’ cruise: What we know about the Hantavirus outbreak on MV Hondius

Health workers in protective gear evacuate patients from the MV Hondius cruise ship into an ambulance at a port in Praia

Two Indian crew members are among 149 people stranded aboard the Dutch expedition vessel MV Hondius in the Atlantic off Cape Verde as authorities monitor a rare hantavirus outbreak that has already killed three passengers and infected several others.

While infected passengers have been evacuated for medical care, the condition of the two Indians on board has not been disclosed. The ship’s operator, in a list published on the Oceanwide website, said the 149 people on board come from 23 countries including the UK, US, Germany and Spain.

What exactly is happening now

According to Oceanwide Expeditions, the situation is under control with those affected already receiving treatment. “All three individuals, two symptomatic and one asymptomatic, are now in the care of medical professionals,” the company said.

The ship left Cape Verde on May 6 and is currently heading toward Tenerife in the Canary Islands, expected to arrive within 3–4 days. Importantly, the company added that no symptomatic individuals remain on board at this stage.

Health workers in protective gear arrive to evacuate patients from the MV Hondius cruise ship at a port in Praia, Cape Verde, Wednesday, May 6, 2026. (AP Photo)

Authorities, including the World Health Organization and the RIVM, are coordinating next steps, including quarantine and screening procedures for all passengers and crew.

Story continues below this ad

Who all are affected

The outbreak has impacted a small number of people on board, with several cases confirmed and some fatalities reported earlier in the voyage. Those who showed symptoms have already been evacuated and transferred to medical facilities.

However, the focus is now also on those who may have been exposed but are not showing symptoms including the two Indian crew members, whose health status remains unknown.

What is Hantavirus?

The Hantavirus is a disease that rarely occurs and is mostly transferred via infected rodents through their urine, saliva, or excreta. Health officials said the strain linked to the outbreak is believed to be the Andes virus, which in rare cases can spread between humans through close contact.

The MV Hondius had departed from Argentina on an expedition cruise and was heading toward the Canary Islands when the outbreak unfolded.