Hantavirus scare widens: New suspected case linked to doomed MV Hondius cruise

A new suspected case of hantavirus has been identified in a British national on the remote South Atlantic island of Tristan da Cunha, as authorities continue tracing passengers and contacts linked to the luxury cruise ship MV Hondius.
According to British health authorities, the individual was linked to the island stop made by the vessel on April 15. Officials did not disclose further details about the patient or condition.
The outbreak aboard the expedition cruise has so far claimed three lives — a Dutch couple and a German national. Four other confirmed patients, including two Britons, a Dutch citizen and a Swiss national, are being treated in hospitals across the Netherlands, South Africa and Switzerland.
The first known fatality, described as “patient zero”, was a Dutch passenger who died on board on April 11. His wife later died after being taken off a flight in Johannesburg on April 25 when her health rapidly worsened.
Dutch authorities monitoring close contacts
Dutch health officials said two people who were in close contact with the Dutch woman before she was removed from the aircraft tested negative for the virus. One of them was a flight attendant who had been hospitalised in Amsterdam with suspected symptoms.
Authorities are still awaiting conclusive test results for a third potential case.
The World Health Organization said it would release updated figures on confirmed and suspected infections later on Friday.
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What is Hantavirus?
Hantavirus is commonly transmitted through rodents, though the strain linked to the MV Hondius is believed to have limited potential for person-to-person spread in rare circumstances.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has classified the outbreak as a “Level 3” emergency response — its lowest activation level.
Health authorities in several countries, including the United States and Singapore, are monitoring passengers who disembarked from the ship before the outbreak was publicly reported. Singapore isolated and tested two residents who had travelled aboard the vessel.
Ship to the dock in Tenerife
Cruise operator Oceanwide Expeditions said there were currently no symptomatic passengers remaining on board the ship, which is expected to dock in Tenerife on Sunday.
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The WHO is preparing protocols for passengers disembarking and returning to their home countries. British health officials said asymptomatic UK nationals from the ship would be flown home and asked to isolate for 45 days.
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