Hantavirus scare widens: New suspected case linked to doomed MV Hondius cruise

A new suspected hantavirus case has emerged on Tristan da Cunha after the MV Hondius outbreak that killed three passengers and triggered global tracing efforts. ( File Photo)

A new suspected case of hantavirus has been identified in a British national on the remote South Atlantic island of Tristan da Cunha, as authorities continue tracing passengers and contacts linked to the luxury cruise ship MV Hondius.

According to British health authorities, the individual was linked to the island stop made by the vessel on April 15. Officials did not disclose further details about the patient or condition.

The outbreak aboard the expedition cruise has so far claimed three lives — a Dutch couple and a German national. Four other confirmed patients, including two Britons, a Dutch citizen and a Swiss national, are being treated in hospitals across the Netherlands, South Africa and Switzerland.