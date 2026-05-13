‘Final stage of care’: Why a cruise passenger is on an artificial lung as Hantavirus cases climb to 11

Passengers are disembarked from the hantavirus-stricken cruise ship MV Hondius at the port of Granadilla in Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain. (AP)

A French woman, who was diagnosed with hantavirus on a cruise ship, has been critically ill and is being treated with an artificial lung, a doctor at a Paris hospital said on Tuesday. The hantavirus outbreak has now infected 11 people, of which 9 cases have been confirmed.

Till now, at least three people have died due to the deadly virus, including a Dutch couple which the health officials believe were the first to be exposed to the virus while visiting South America.

According to Dr Xavier Lescure of Bichat Hospital, the French passenger hospitalised in Paris has a severe form of the disease which has caused life-threatening lung and heart issues.