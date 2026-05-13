Hantavirus outbreak on Antarctic cruise: Can passengers sue the operator?

Passengers aboard the MV Hondius expedition cruise ship may face legal hurdles in pursuing claims against the operator after the deadly hantavirus outbreak linked to the Antarctic voyage. (File Photo)

Passengers aboard the Antarctic expedition cruise ship MV Hondius, which was hit by a deadly hantavirus outbreak, may have limited legal options if they decide to sue the operator, legal experts told Reuters.

The Dutch-flagged vessel, operated by Oceanwide Expeditions, was carrying nearly 150 passengers and crew near Antarctica when global health authorities were informed on May 3 about a cluster of severe respiratory illnesses onboard.

What happened onboard?

The outbreak was later confirmed as hantavirus after the virus was detected in a passenger treated in South Africa after disembarking in late April. While hantavirus is typically spread through contact with rodents, health authorities said the strain linked to the ship could spread from human to human.