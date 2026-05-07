Hantavirus threat: Canary Islands braces for arrival of luxury Dutch cruise after evacuation

Health workers in protective gear arrive to evacuate patients from the MV Hondius cruise ship at a port in Praia, Cape Verde, Wednesday, May 6, 2026. (AP Photo)

The Hantavirus-hit luxury Dutch cruise ship has departed Cape Verde after evacuating three infected people in Europe.

Two of these patients were disembarked from the MV Hondius in the Netherlands on Wednesday after they exhibited acute symptoms of Hantavirus. They arrived at Amsterdam airport and were taken to separate hospitals where they are now being treated.

The third passenger, who was evacuated on a separate flight, is in stable condition.

Where is the ship headed, and how much is the risk?

The vessel, with around 150 on board, is now headed to Spain’s Canary Islands, where it is likely to dock for about three days and undergo more evacuations. Island’s president Fernando Clavijo, however, expressed his concerns around the deadly virus, and said the threat to the Canarian population is “very real” . Worried about the risk to the public, Clavijo demanded a meeting with Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.