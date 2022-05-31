scorecardresearch
Tuesday, May 31, 2022
Handgun freeze key feature of Canada’s new firearm bill

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau has long had plans to enact tougher gun laws but the introduction of the new potential law comes after mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, N.Y., this month.

By: AP | Toronto |
May 31, 2022 12:51:30 pm
Canada Handgun billA legal owner poses with his handgun after Canada's government introduced a gun control package that would also limit magazine capacities and ban some toys that look like guns. REUTERS/Jesse Winter

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government introduced legislation Monday that would put a national freeze on importing, buying or selling handguns.

The government said the bill would also allow for the removal of gun licenses from people involved in acts of domestic violence or criminal harassment, such as stalking.

Explained: Why do many in the US resist stricter gun laws?

The government also plans to fight gun smuggling and trafficking by increasing criminal penalties, providing more tools to investigate firearms crimes and strengthening border measures.

The bill would create a new “red flag” law allowing courts to require that people considered a danger to themselves or others surrender their firearms to police. The government said the measure would guard the safety of those applying through the process, often women in danger of domestic abuse, by protecting their identities.

The government said it will require rifle magazines to be permanently altered so they can never hold more than five rounds and will ban the sale and transfer of large-capacity magazines under the Criminal Code.

Trudeau has long had plans to enact tougher gun laws but the introduction of the new potential law comes after mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, N.Y., this month.

