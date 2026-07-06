Hamas dissolves Gaza government: What happens next?

Hamas dissolves Gaza government as the group prepares to transfer administrative authority to a UN-backed Palestinian technical committee under a US-brokered ceasefire.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readNew DelhiJul 6, 2026 09:03 PM IST
gaza war hamasPalestinians look at a destroyed car following an Israeli military strike in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip that, according to hospital officials, killed at least one person. (AP Photo)
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Militant group Hamas on Monday announced to dissolve its de facto government in Gaza and is now preparing to transfer the power to a Palestinian technical committee that is supported by the United Nations as part of a US-brokered ceasefire agreement.

Silence on disarmament and post-war reconstruction commitment

Hamas, however, remained silent on whether it plans to disarm or hand over the security of Gaza to an international organisation but said the decision to dissolve the government is an evidence of its commitment to Gaza’s reconstruction after war with Israel.

Alignment with the US-brokered post-war roadmap

Hamas’ decision to end the government overseeing ministries was a primary part of the plan for a post-war Gaza prepared by US President Donald Trump’s administration after a fragile ceasefire was signed between Hamas and Israeli government in October last year, Reuters reported.

Peace board monitors actions over promises

The Board of Peace, a new group announced by Trump to govern and reconstruct Gaza, said that it was aware of Hamas’ decision but added that it would assess the impact based on “actions, not promises”.

Weapons control mandate and localized policing roles

In a statement on X, the board said the Palestinian technocratic committee must be in-charge of all the weapons in Gaza, as stated in the ceasefire agreement.

Hamas said the ministries and staff it appointed would remain in place and oversee security and policing in parts of Gaza, which are under its control following the truce in the region.

Conclusion of decade-long administration amid regional deadlock

The government, which Hamas dissolved on Monday, had been running for more than a decade. Though there has been no comment from Israel regarding Hamas’ announcement.

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The militant group has repeatedly alleged Israel of violating the ceasefire and failing to go through with other parts of the plan.

“All employees working in service provision are ‘state employees’ and are fully prepared to work under the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza,” said Ismail al-Thawabta, general director of the Hamas-run Government Media Office, AP reported.

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