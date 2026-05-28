Hamas confirms death of military chief Mohammed Odeh in Israeli strike on Gaza

A day after Israel targeted newly appointed Hamas military chief Mohammed Odeh in Gaza City, Hamas on Thursday confirmed his death, along with his wife and two children in the strike. According to The Times of Israel Hamas said Odeh was killed in an Israeli airstrike on Gaza City’s Rimal neighbourhood on Wednesday.

A funeral for the commander and his family was held on Thursday, with mourners carrying bodies wrapped in white burial shrouds and Hamas flags through streets lined with bombed-out buildings.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz had earlier said the operation had specifically targeted Odeh. The Hamas leader had assumed the top military leadership post just 11 days ago after the killing of his predecessor Izz al-Din al-Haddad in an Israeli strike on May 15.