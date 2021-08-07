scorecardresearch
Half of US population fully vaccinated against Covid-19: CDC

The United States had administered 349,787,479 doses of Covid-19 vaccines in the country as of Friday morning.

By: Reuters |
August 7, 2021 8:38:34 am
A healthcare workers administers a dose of a Covid-19 vaccine in Florida. (Photo: Reuters)

One out of two Americans were fully vaccinated against Covid-19 as of Friday, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The milestone comes roughly eight months after the United States launched its mass vaccination drive.

Also Read |US Covid-19 cases reach six-month high, Florida grapples with surge

The agency said 165,918,256 people, or 50% of the total US population was fully vaccinated, while 182,368,493 people, or 70.6% of the adult population, in the country had received at least one dose.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The United States had administered 349,787,479 doses of Covid-19 vaccines in the country as of Friday morning and distributed 405,102,715 doses.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine as of 6.00 am ET on Friday.

