Follow Us:
Monday, August 20, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years
  • Hajj 2018: Saudi Arabia warns possible floods in Mecca

Hajj 2018: Saudi Arabia warns possible floods in Mecca

Al Arabiya's images and videos on social media showed the Kaaba's Kiswa, an embroidered cloth that wraps around Islam's most sacred site, being moved out of place due to the high winds in Mecca on Sunday evening.

By: IANS | Riyadh | Updated: August 20, 2018 8:00:57 am
A total of 98 Assistant Haj Officers, Haj Assistants, Haj Coordinators, doctors and para-medics have been deployed to assist the pilgrims. Hajj season is being managed in Saudi with tight security and high safety standards to ensure the wellbeing of pilgrims.

Saudi Meteorology Authority announced on Sunday, the possibility of floods in Mecca because of medium to heavy thundery rain, the Al Akhbariya reported. The authority forecasted that the unstable weather that covers Mecca, Minna and Arafat would continue this night. The rain occurs while around two million pilgrims are residing in Minna in tents to mark the Day of Tarwiyah ritual.

No warning was issued concerning the safety of pilgrims who will leave for Arafat area by the dawn of Monday.

Al Arabiya’s images and videos on social media showed the Kaaba’s Kiswa, an embroidered cloth that wraps around Islam’s most sacred site, being moved out of place due to the high winds in Mecca on Sunday evening.

Hajj season is being managed in Saudi with tight security and high safety standards to ensure the wellbeing of pilgrims.

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Vajpayee’s detractors said he had the backbone of a jellyfish, but I think that’s an unkind remark: Coomi Kapoor
Watch Now
Vajpayee’s detractors said he had the backbone of a jellyfish, but I think tha
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement