Tuesday, December 14, 2021
Official: Gasoline truck explodes in Haiti; dozens killed

Le Nouvelliste newspaper reported that dozens have been hospitalized with injuries and that hospitals were seeking supplies.

By: AP | Port-au-prince |
December 14, 2021 6:10:18 pm
Haiti, Haiti truck explosion, haiti explosion, explosion, World news, Indian express, Indian express news, current affairsThe blast occurred in the city of Cap-Haitien, former Prime Minister Claude Joseph said. (Representational)

A truck carrying gasoline exploded in northern Haiti and more than 40 people were killed, an official said Tuesday

The blast occurred in the city of Cap-Haitien, former Prime Minister Claude Joseph said.

“I share the pain and sorrow of all the people,” he tweeted.

No further details were immediately available. Police didn’t immediately return calls requesting information.

“We are overwhelmed,” a person identified as Dr. Calhil Turenne told the paper.

