Haiti declares three days of national mourning for 25 killed in stampede

The shoes of victims of a deadly stampede sit by the main entrance of the Citadelle Laferriere in Milot, Haiti, Sunday, April 12, 2026. (AP)

Haiti has declared three days of national mourning on Sunday, a day after a deadly stampede killed ⁠25 ​people during an annual celebration thronged by students and visitors at its ​Laferriere ​Citadel tourist attraction.

In a ⁠national address, Prime Minister Alix Didier ‌Fils-Aimé said mourning would begin from Tuesday, and the government would cover the funeral expenses for disaster victims.

Earlier in ⁠the ⁠day, Emmanuel Pierre, the national head of the ⁠civil ‌protection authority, ​told Reuters authorities ‌had revised down the death toll to 25 ‌from ​an ​initial ​tally of 30.

The early-19th-century fortress built ​shortly after Haiti’s independence from ⁠France is a UNESCO World Heritage site.