UNSC move to allow Hafiz Saeed to use bank account legal, says US

The United States has said that it had no objections to the decision of the United Nations Security Council’s 1267 Committee to allow Mumbai attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed use his bank account for meeting “basic expenses”, Dawn reported. Acting Assistant US Secretary of State Alice G Wells said the move signalled transparency and fulfilment of a key requirement of the Financial Action Task Force.

“This is actually a positive step. Countries are required under the obligations of the listings that for any UN-designated individual that you account for whatever money flow is permitted, such as the family’s expenses of Hafiz Saeed,” Alice G Wells was quoted as saying by Dawn at a press briefing on Friday.

The US official’s reply came when asked why the United States did not oppose Pakistan’s request to let Hafiz Saeed draw some money from his frozen bank accounts to meet his expenses.

“So actually, having these submissions indicates a level of transparency and a fulfilment of a key requirement of FATF (Financial Action Task Force). So, we welcome this step,” Wells said.

The UNSC 1267 Committee— which oversees sanctions against terrorists — in August approved Pakistan’s request to the let the Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief use his bank account for meeting “basic expenses”.

The Committee in its statement, which was made public this week, said that there were “no objections” from the committee members or any other UN members to Pakistan’s request to let Saeed access his bank account within the August 15 deadline.

According to UNSC resolutions and Committee Guidelines, there are provisions for exemptions from the assets freeze. It says that member states — in this case, Pakistan — who intend to authorise, where appropriate, access to frozen funds or other financial assets or economic resources can request for exemption. There are two types of exemptions: for basic expenses and for extraordinary expenses.

Hafiz Saeed-led Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD) is the front organisation for the Lashkar-e-Taiba which is responsible for carrying out the 2008 Mumbai attacks that killed 166 people. India has been asking Pakistan to hand him over to face justice in the case.

He is also a UN-designated terrorist and faces a $10-million bounty by the US government. Saeed was booked by the Pakistan Counter-Terrorism Department in May this year along with top leaders of his outfit on charges of terror financing. Saeed was arrested on July 17 and is at Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat jail.