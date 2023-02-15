scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
Advertisement

Hackers target Bahrain airport, news sites to mark Arab Spring uprising

The group posted images showing 504 Gateway Timeout Errors, saying the hacking was “in support of the revolution of our oppressed people of Bahrain.

Tens of thousands of Bahraini anti-government protesters participate in a rally Friday, Nov. 25, 2011, in Maqsha, Bahrain. Hackers said they had taken down the website of Bahrain's international airport on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, to mark the 12-year anniversary of an Arab Spring uprising in the small Gulf country. (AP Photo/Hasan Jamali, File)

Hackers said they had taken down the websites of Bahrain’s international airport, state news agency and chamber of commerce on Tuesday to mark the 12-year anniversary of an Arab Spring uprising in the small Gulf country.

A statement posted online by a group calling itself Al-Toufan, or “The Flood” in Arabic, claimed to have hacked the airport website, which was unavailable for at least a half hour in the middle of the day.

Explained |What became of the ‘Arab Spring’?

It also claimed to have taken down the websites of the state-run Bahrain News Agency, which was sporadically unavailable midday, and the Bahrain Chamber of Commerce, which was taken down in the afternoon before access was later restored.

The group posted images showing 504 Gateway Timeout Errors, saying the hacking was “in support of the revolution of our oppressed people of Bahrain.” The same group appears to have hacked and changed articles on the website of Akhbar Al Khaleej, a pro-government newspaper in Bahrain.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Modi gallery to showcase PM’s past that shaped his vision
Modi gallery to showcase PM’s past that shaped his vision
Delhi Confidential: Congress shares old video of Modi praising BBC, asks ...
Delhi Confidential: Congress shares old video of Modi praising BBC, asks ...
Why would he kill himself? He was thrilled to be a father: Wife of tribal...
Why would he kill himself? He was thrilled to be a father: Wife of tribal...
Mumbai, Dhaka, London, New York among metros in line of sea-level rise th...
Mumbai, Dhaka, London, New York among metros in line of sea-level rise th...
Also Read |After the disappointing Arab Spring, A long winter

The newspaper’s website was still down Tuesday night.“A number of Government agency websites have today been the target of malicious cyber-attacks,” the government said in a statement.

“Government operations were unaffected by the attacks and work is ongoing to restore access to the targeted websites.”

It did not say who was behind the attacks.Feb. 14, 2011, marked the first day of protests led by Bahrain’s Shiite majority against the Sunni monarchy. Similar pro-democracy uprisings led to the overthrow of long-ruling autocrats in Tunisia, Egypt, Libya and Yemen.

Advertisement
Also Read |Why did the Arab Spring begin in Tunisia?

Bahrain quashed its uprising by force with the support of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, but has continued to see sporadic unrest over the years.Authorities have imprisoned Shiite activists, deported others, stripped hundreds of their citizenship and closed down a leading independent newspaper.

The same shadowy group of hackers targeted government websites during elections held in November that were boycotted by a banned Shiite opposition group and others.

First published on: 15-02-2023 at 08:22 IST
Next Story

Can walking for an hour daily help you lose 2-3 kgs every month?

Your Must Read for today | India’s big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 15: Latest News
Advertisement
close