H-1B visa update: USCIS rolls out new I-129 form with stricter requirements

The new edition introduces changes to the H Classification Supplement. (File Photo)

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has modified its non-immigrant worker petition form, with the changes taking effect from April 1. Petitioners must use the 02/27/27 edition of Form I-129 for visa applications.

The USCIS said it will reject the 01/20/25 edition of Form I-129 if it is received on or after April 1. However, the older version will still be accepted if it is submitted on or before March 31.

Form I-129 allows individuals to enter the United States temporarily as non-immigrant workers to perform services, labour, or training.

New I-129 form effective from April 1

The new edition introduces changes to the H Classification Supplement, which employers and practitioners will use for fiscal year 2027 (FY27). These changes come under the new wage-weighted lottery system.