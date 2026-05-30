Rejected 4 times in H-1B lottery, Google employee quit job and built startup

"Today my wife and I are both holding our green cards," said Pratik Karki in his post.

Rejected four times in the H-1B visa lottery, a Google employee feared he would have to leave the United States and move back to Nepal. Instead, he quit his high-paying job, launched an AI startup and eventually secured a green card.

Karki recently shared his journey on X, announcing: “GOT OUR GREEN CARDS TODAY!”

In the post, he revealed that two years ago, he was rejected from Google’s H-1B visa lottery for the fourth time. The repeated setbacks left him considering a move to Canada or even returning to Nepal.

“I was looking at having to pack everything up. Try Canada, or go back to Nepal, and live thousands of miles away from the person I love. That night I came home and I was freaking out. My wife and I sat at the kitchen table and talked for a couple of hours. She told me we had enough saved to stay afloat, and that this was my dream after all. That was all the conviction I needed,” he wrote.