scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 24, 2022

US reaches H-1B visa cap for 2023

The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise.

Technology companies depend on it to hire thousands of employees each year from countries like India and China. The H-1B visa programme is the most sought-after work visa among foreign professionals, including Indians.

The US has received sufficient number of applications needed to reach the Congressionally mandated 65,000 H1-B visa cap for the fiscal year 2023, the country’s federal agency for immigration services said on Tuesday.

The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise.

Technology companies depend on it to hire thousands of employees each year from countries like India and China. The H-1B visa programme is the most sought-after work visa among foreign professionals, including Indians.

“We have received a sufficient number of petitions needed to reach the Congressionally mandated 65,000 H-1B visa regular cap and the 20,000 H-1B visa US advanced degree exemption, known as the master’s cap, for fiscal year 2023,” the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) said in a statement.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Not rigid on any auto fuel tech, but petrol, diesel alternatives needed’...Premium
‘Not rigid on any auto fuel tech, but petrol, diesel alternatives needed’...
Explained: Europe’s great droughtPremium
Explained: Europe’s great drought
‘Children of the sea’ protest Vizhinjam port project: ‘Will not surrender...Premium
‘Children of the sea’ protest Vizhinjam port project: ‘Will not surrender...
If FM Sitharaman can take credit for economic success, she must take blam...Premium
If FM Sitharaman can take credit for economic success, she must take blam...

USCIS has completed sending non-selection notifications to registrants’ online accounts.

The status for registrations properly submitted for the FY 2023 H-1B numerical allocations, but that were not selected, will now show, “Not Selected: Not selected – not eligible to file an H-1B cap petition based on this registration,” it said.

Meanwhile, the federal agency will continue to accept and process petitions that are otherwise exempt from the cap, it said.

Advertisement

“Petitions filed for current H-1B workers who have been counted previously against the cap, and who still retain their cap number, are exempt from the FY 2023 H-1B cap,” it said.

However, USCIS will continue to accept and process petitions filed to extend the amount of time a current H-1B worker may remain in the US, change the terms of employment for current H-1B workers, allow current H-1B workers to change employers, and allow current H-1B workers to work concurrently in additional H-1B positions, it added.

First published on: 24-08-2022 at 08:51:00 am
Next Story

Celebration with a twist: On RML dean’s 64th birthday, 100 meritorious students awarded in Una

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

Three Air Force officers dismissed over accidental firing of Brahmos missile
Missile landed in Pak

Three Air Force officers dismissed over accidental firing of Brahmos missile

Maharashtra: One-third of all deaths in 2021 during Delta Covid surge

Maharashtra: One-third of all deaths in 2021 during Delta Covid surge

Adani steps into NDTV with 29%, to launch open offer for 26% more

Adani steps into NDTV with 29%, to launch open offer for 26% more

In its first meeting after govt fell, MVA resolves to fight state, LS polls together

In its first meeting after govt fell, MVA resolves to fight state, LS polls together

BJP leadership starts engaging with Christian leaders in Kerala
Delhi Confidential

BJP leadership starts engaging with Christian leaders in Kerala

Asansol judge gets ‘threat’ letter: ‘Release TMC leader or face drugs case’

Asansol judge gets ‘threat’ letter: ‘Release TMC leader or face drugs case’

'Children of the sea' protest: 'Will not surrender our coasts'
Vizhinjam port project

'Children of the sea' protest: 'Will not surrender our coasts'

Premium
Your doppelgänger is out there and you probably share DNA with them
From the NYT

Your doppelgänger is out there and you probably share DNA with them

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 24: Latest News
Advertisement