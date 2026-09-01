Who is Gurmeet Singh? Indian-origin man stripped of US citizenship over rape

Gurmeet Singh entered the United States in February 1992 as a visitor for a temporary period not to exceed six months.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readSep 1, 2026 12:01 PM IST First published on: Sep 1, 2026 at 11:57 AM IST
Indian originIndian-origin taxi driver Gurmeet Singh stripped of US citizenship.

A federal court has revoked the US citizenship of Gurmeet Singh, an India-born taxi driver convicted of raping a passenger at knifepoint in 2011. According to the Department of Justice, the US District Court for the Eastern District of New York entered judgment on August 26, ordering Singh to surrender the citizenship he obtained by concealing the crime during his naturalization process.

Attorney General Todd Blanche said, “American citizenship is not a shield for criminals,” adding that Singh “concealed a rape and kidnapping during the naturalization process, and a federal court has now revoked his citizenship.” The department said the ruling shows it will continue to pursue denaturalization cases “expeditiously.”

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How did Singh enter the US and later commit the crime?

Singh first entered the United States in February 1992 on a temporary six-month visa, according to the Justice Department. He stayed in the country without authorization for several years before a family-based visa petition allowed him to gain permanent residency in June 2000.

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In May 2011, weeks before he applied for citizenship, Singh was working as a taxi driver when he picked up a female passenger who fell asleep during the ride. The department said Singh drove her to a location without witnesses, and when she woke up, she found him on top of her with a knife at her throat. He threatened her, bound and gagged her, blindfolded her, removed her clothing, and raped her. The victim later escaped the cab and found help on the street.

What happened after the attack?

The Justice Department said Singh hid these actions during his naturalization proceedings and became a US citizen on October 19, 2011. He was later convicted in New York of first-degree rape and second-degree kidnapping as a sexually motivated felony, and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

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Assistant Attorney General Brett Shumate said, “Singh unlawfully obtained the privileges of US citizenship by concealing horrible criminal acts,” and said the department “will continue to protect the integrity of the citizenship process.”

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US Attorney Joseph Nocella Jr. for the Eastern District of New York said the court’s judgment “sends a strong message to those who obtain citizenship through deceit.”

The department noted that the ruling followed a complaint it filed on February 2, and the case was handled by Trial Attorney Christopher Lyerla and Assistant US Attorney Layaliza Soloveichik.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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