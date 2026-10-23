Indian-origin nurse murdered by husband in US, he claims ICE arrested her

A man has been arrested in the US for allegedly murdering his Indian-origin wife, days after he claimed that US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) had arrested her.

Gurinder Gill, 28, was arrested on October 14 in connection with the death of his wife, Jasmine Gill, 30, who had been reported missing earlier this month in Sacramento, California, Fox News reported.

During the investigation into his wife’s disappearance, Gurinder allegedly told detectives that agents of the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) had arrested her when she stepped outside their home to collect the mail.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

However, investigators found discrepancies in his account. When detectives contacted ICE to verify his claim, the agency confirmed that no enforcement operation had taken place at the couple’s residence.