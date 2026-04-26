Gunshots, panic, and Trump’s evacuation: What happened at White House correnspondents’ dinner

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, left, arrive at the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House after an unspecified threat at the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington, Saturday, April 25, 2026. (AP Photo)

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were on Saturday (Apr 25), escorted out of the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner following a shooting incident near the venue in Washington.

The event, held at the Washington Hilton, was disrupted by a loud noise believed to be gunfire, prompting an immediate security response.

Here’s what happened at the scene

The POTUS and the First Lady were evacuated as people heard what sounded like multiple gunshots. The Washington Hilton was quickly secured, guests were evacuated, and security forces were deployed across the premises as authorities began assessing the situation.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, “A shooter has been apprehended,” adding that he and Vice President JD Vance were safe. He indicated that the situation was under control shortly after the incident, even as security agencies continued their response and investigation.