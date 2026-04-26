Gunshots, panic, and Trump’s evacuation: What happened at White House correnspondents’ dinner

The POTUS and the First Lady were evacuated as people heard what sounded like multiple gunshots. The Washington Hilton was quickly secured, guests were evacuated, and security forces were deployed across the premises as authorities began assessing the situation.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readUpdated: Apr 26, 2026 08:39 AM IST
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, left, arrive at the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House after an unspecified threat at the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington, Saturday, April 25, 2026. (AP Photo)President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, left, arrive at the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House after an unspecified threat at the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington, Saturday, April 25, 2026. (AP Photo)
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US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were on Saturday (Apr 25), escorted out of the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner following a shooting incident near the venue in Washington.

The event, held at the Washington Hilton, was disrupted by a loud noise believed to be gunfire, prompting an immediate security response.

Here’s what happened at the scene

The POTUS and the First Lady were evacuated as people heard what sounded like multiple gunshots. The Washington Hilton was quickly secured, guests were evacuated, and security forces were deployed across the premises as authorities began assessing the situation.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, “A shooter has been apprehended,” adding that he and Vice President JD Vance were safe. He indicated that the situation was under control shortly after the incident, even as security agencies continued their response and investigation.

The US Secret Service said one person had been taken into custody and confirmed that the president and first lady were unharmed. It added that the condition of those involved was not yet known and that law enforcement agencies were actively investigating. The area around the hotel was declared a crime scene, with tight security in place and no immediate details released about the suspect or motive.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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