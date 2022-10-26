scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 26, 2022

Report: Gunmen attack Shiite holy site in Iran, killing 15

The attack comes as Iran has been convulsed by anti-government demonstrations for over a month.

People march down the highway toward the Aychi Cemetery, where Mahsa Amini is buried, near Saqez, Iran, in this screengrab taken from a social media video released October 26, 2022 and obtained by REUTERS.

Iranian state-run media is reporting that gunmen opened fire at a major Shiite holy site in the southern city of Shiraz, killing at least 15 people.

The official website of the judiciary says two gunmen were arrested and a third is on the run.

The state-run IRNA news agency reported the casualty toll.

Sunni extremists have targeted holy sites sacred to the country’s Shiite majority in the past.

The attack comes as Iran has been convulsed by anti-government demonstrations for over a month.

First published on: 26-10-2022 at 09:19:57 pm
