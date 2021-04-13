scorecardresearch
Tuesday, April 13, 2021
Gunman shoots man dead, injures woman in front of Paris hospital

The two were shot in front of a hospital which also serves as a COVID-19 vaccination centre in the upmarket 16th arrondissement of the French capital.

By: Reuters | Paris |
April 13, 2021 12:17:32 pm
French police investigate the scene after one person was shot dead and one injured in front of the Henry Dunant hospital in Paris, France, April 12, 2021. (REUTERS/Benoit Tessier)

An unidentified gunman shot dead a man and injured a woman on Monday in Paris before fleeing on a motorcycle, in what the local mayor said appeared to be a private quarrel and not terrorism-related.

“It is not a terrorist attack, it was probably a case of score-settling,” Francis Szpiner, mayor of the 16th arrondissement, told reporters.

The Paris prosecutor’s office, which has opened a murder investigation, said the man who was killed was 33 years old and had a police record.

The woman, also 33 years old, was in a critical condition in hospital.The prosecutor said there appeared to be no link between the two victims and that the dead man had been targeted by the gunman.

An eyewitness told Reuters the man was shot in the head several times while he was on the ground.

