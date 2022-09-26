scorecardresearch
Six victims, gunman dead after shooting at school in Russia’s Izhevsk

News agency RIA cited Governor Alexander Brechalov of the Udmurtia region, of which Izhevsk is the capital, as saying that an unidentified man had entered the school and killed a security guard.

The Udmurtia branch of the interior ministry said the gunman had killed himself and that 20 people were wounded. (Representational)

A gunman killed six people at a school in the Russian city of Izhevsk, Russia’s interior ministry said in a statement on Telegram.

The Udmurtia branch of the interior ministry said the gunman had killed himself and that 20 people were wounded.

News agency RIA cited Governor Alexander Brechalov of the Udmurtia region, of which Izhevsk is the capital, as saying that an unidentified man had entered the school and killed a security guard.

First published on: 26-09-2022 at 01:54:34 pm
