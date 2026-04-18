Gunman kills at least 5 people in Ukraine’s Kyiv, takes hostages; police shoot him dead

Police work at the site of a shooting incident in Kyiv, Ukraine, April 18, 2026. (REUTERS)

A gunman killed at least five people on the streets of Kyiv Saturday before taking hostages in a nearby supermarket, news agency Associated Press reported, citing Ukrainian officials. He was later shot dead by police.

The head of Ukraine’s Interior Ministry, Ihor Klymenko, said in a statement on social media that special tactical police units stormed the store after attempts to contact the gunman with a negotiator failed.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said at least five people were killed. The shooting took place in Kyiv’s Holosiivskyi district, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.