Iran war: Why Gulf nations are turning to China, not US, to reopen Strait of Hormuz

The war in West Asia between the United States and Iran continues to escalate after five months of hostilities, and the Gulf Arab states are now looking to China and not Washington to utilise its economic leverage over Tehran to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea, a report stated.
It is also being viewed as a way for the Gulf countries to test the waters as to how far Beijing is ready and able to pressure Iran. The push for a bigger Chinese role by the Gulf states is triggered by “frustration,” Gulf sources told Reuters.
Though the US-Israel joint war against Iran has hurt the Gulf’s regional foe but has also restricted the Middle East countries’ vital oil and energy exports as the Strait of Hormuz remains choked.
Iraqis inspect damaged structures at the site of an airstrike on a Popular Mobilization Forces base in Mosul, Iraq. (AP Photo)
Why China is being seen as a key player
After Iran and its allies in Iraq and Yemen threatened to block the Bab el-Mandeb waterway in the Red Sea, along with Hormuz, the Gulf states looked towards Chinese administration, noting that the war has exposed America’s limitations, sources told news agency Reuters. China remains the world’s largest buyer of oil, revealing its enormous power over global oil prices.
After the war broke out in February, China’s crude oil imports plunged due to soaring prices. In June, Chinese oil imports were down by over 40 per cent, in comparison to last year. Interestingly, the decline in oil imports hasn’t affected China’s domestic economy.
China steps up diplomatic outreach
Dozens of calls and meetings have been conducted between China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his counterparts, who are seeking a ceasefire in the region as the conflict enters its sixth month. Meanwhile, China’s special envoy Zhai Jun has held talks in Gulf Arab capitals as well as Tehran, Reuters reported.
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