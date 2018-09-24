Follow Us:
Monday, September 24, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy Sponsored

Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy
  • Guatemalan human rights activist shot to death, 21st in 2018

Guatemalan human rights activist shot to death, 21st in 2018

The 54-year-old activist was a member of the Ixiles Womens Network, which provides psychological counseling, social help and birthing assistance to women in rural areas of Guatemala.

By: AP | Guatemala City | Published: September 24, 2018 8:02:27 am
Guatemalan human rights activist shot to death, 21st in 2018 Representational image

Authorities in Guatemala say another indigenous rights activist has been killed in the Central American nation.

Human rights prosecutor Jordan Rodas said Sunday that Juana Ramirez Santiago was shot dead Friday. She is the 21st human rights activist to be slain this year in Guatemala.

Rodas is calling for a full investigation into the killing and for greater government protection for activists.

The 54-year-old Ramirez was also a midwife. She was a member of the Ixiles Womens Network, which provides psychological counseling, social help and birthing assistance to women in rural areas of Guatemala.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
How A Disability Rights Activist, Is Making Art More Accessible
Watch Now
How A Disability Rights Activist, Is Making Art More Accessible
Buzzing Now
Advertisement