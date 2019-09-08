Toggle Menu
Guatemala declares state of emergency after soldier ambushhttps://indianexpress.com/article/world/guatemala-declares-state-of-emergency-after-soldier-ambush-5977708/

Guatemala declares state of emergency after soldier ambush

The measure approved Saturday by lawmakers allows police and the military to detain suspects in those jurisdictions without arrest warrants. The emergency declaration also imposes a night-time curfew, while restricting the right to protest and hold large meetings.

A general view shows congressmen after Guatemalan Congress as they voted overwhelmingly on Saturday to approve a temporary state of siege in six northeastern provinces, a measure designed to tighten security after several soldiers were killed by suspected drug traffickers. (Reuters)

Guatemala’s Congress has approved the government’s declaration of a state of emergency for 22 municipalities in the country’s northeast after three soldiers were killed in an ambush by alleged drug traffickers near the border with Belize.

The measure approved Saturday by lawmakers allows police and the military to detain suspects in those jurisdictions without arrest warrants. The emergency declaration also imposes a night-time curfew, while restricting the right to protest and hold large meetings.

Guatemala serves a trans-shipment location for Colombian cocaine headed to the United States.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android