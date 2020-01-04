Greta Thunberg changes Twitter name to ‘Sharon’ after game show error

Soon after, the clip made her way to Thunberg, who changed her name on the micro-blogging site. (File Photo) Soon after, the clip made her way to Thunberg, who changed her name on the micro-blogging site. (File Photo)

Swedish teen activist Greta Thunberg Friday changed her Twitter name to ‘Sharon’ after a game show contestant, who seemed to have no idea about the activist, guessed it wrong.

On BBC’s show Celebrity Mastermind, contestant and actor Amanda Henderson was asked to name the 17-year-old climate activist, but as she had no idea, she shook her head and guessed it as ‘Sharon’.

A video clip of Henderson’s answer and host John Humphry’s silent response has been viewed more than five million times.

Soon after, the clip made her way to Thunberg, who changed her name on the micro-blogging site. She also changed her bio to reflect that she has turned 17, as Friday was her birthday too.

Thunberg has always been known for having fun with her Twitter account.

In December, the teen activist changed her Twitter bio to to “Pirralha”, which translates to “brat” in English, after Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro called her a “brat”.

Earlier in the month, she edited her Twitter bio and wrote, “A teenager working on her anger management problem. Currently chilling and watching a good old fashioned movie with a friend” after US President Donald Trump lashed out at her and said, “Greta must work on her anger management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill, Greta, Chill!”

In October she had changed her bio to “a kind but poorly informed teenager,” after Russian President Vladimir Putin had described her in those words at a conference in Moscow.

