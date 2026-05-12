US in high-level talks to open new bases as its sovereign territory in Greenland

Danish military forces participate in an exercise with hundreds of troops from several European NATO members in Kangerlussuaq, Greenland. (AP Photo/ File)

The United States is regularly holding talks with Denmark as it plans to expand its military presence in Greenland, the BBC confirmed from multiple officials familiar with the discussions.

They said negotiations between the two sides have progressed in recent months.

The White House too confirmed that the administration was into high-level talks with Greenland and Denmark, however not divulging any detail of the negotiations. There is an ongoing diplomatic track with the United States. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will not go into further detail at this time,” a foreign ministry spokesperson said.

According to the BBC, a White House official said the US government believe that the talks were advancing in the right path.