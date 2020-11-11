Greek cargo ship collides with Turkish fishing boat, 4 people dead

The incident occurred off the coast of the town of Karatas, in Turkey's Adana province. (O Orsal/Reuters)

At least four people died and one person is missing after a Greek cargo ship collided with a Turkish fishing boat in the Mediterranean on Wednesday.

The incident occurred off the coast of the town of Karatas, in Turkey’s Adana province.

The Turkish coast guard have dispatched three boats and a team of divers as part of a search and rescue operation.

The accident happened at 5.50 am (0250 GMT), about 15 nautical miles off the coast, according to the Adana governor’s office.

It said five people were believed to have been on board the capsized fishing boat.

The coast guards recovered four bodies and said it was still searching for a fifth person.

