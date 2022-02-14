scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, February 14, 2022
Must Read

Greece says two expatriates killed in eastern Ukraine, urges all Greeks to leave ‘immediately’

Earlier, Greece issued an advisory urging its nationals to avoid travelling to Ukraine and calling on any Greeks there to leave "immediately" in the face of fears that Russia could soon invade.

By: Reuters | Athens |
February 14, 2022 7:48:38 pm
Members of Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces, volunteer military units of the Armed Forces, train in a city park in Kyiv, Ukraine. (AP)

Greece’s foreign ministry said on Monday two Greek expatriates were killed and another two seriously injured in an incident involving Ukrainian soldiers in the country’s east near the front line of the conflict with pro-Russian separatist forces.

Earlier, Greece issued an advisory urging its nationals to avoid travelling to Ukraine and calling on any Greeks there to leave “immediately” in the face of fears that Russia, which has massed forces near Ukraine’s borders, could soon invade.

Moscow has denied any invasion plans and has accused the West of hysteria, but made clear that it sees Ukraine’s quest for closer ties with the West, notably over NATO, as a threat and has demanded a series of security concessions.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
In Explained |Can the UN do more than just talk about Russia, Ukraine crisis?

The Greek foreign ministry said in a statement that three Ukrainian soldiers were “responsible” for the deaths and injuries to the four Greeks in the village of Hranitne close to the “line of contact” with pro-Russian separatist forces, who seized a swathe of eastern Ukraine in 2014.

It said the violence erupted after the Greeks and Ukrainian soldiers got into an argument “for an insignificant reason”.

It did not say what the Greeks were doing in the area but a Greek foreign ministry official said the incident had nothing to do with the ongoing conflict in the region.

In Premium Now |What lessons does Ukraine offer South Asia?

Ukrainian authorities did not immediately respond to a Reuters’ request for comment.

The ministry statement said Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias has sought to speak with his Ukrainian counterpart about the incident and stressed that the Greek community in Ukraine should be protected. A few thousand Greek citizens live in the former Soviet republic.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 14: Latest News

Advertisement