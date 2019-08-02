Granddaughter of Robert F Kennedy dies after overdose at family’s compound

Written by Katharine Q. Seelye

Advertising

A granddaughter of Robert F. Kennedy died Thursday afternoon after suffering an apparent overdose at the Kennedy compound in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts, according to two people close to the family.

The young woman, Saoirse Kennedy Hill, 22, was the daughter of Courtney Kennedy Hill. She was at the compound where her grandmother, Ethel Kennedy, 91, lives when emergency responders were called Thursday afternoon, the family friends said. She was taken to Cape Code Hospital in Hyannis, where she was pronounced dead.

“Our hearts are shattered by the loss of our beloved Saoirse,” the Kennedy family said in a statement. “Her life was filled with hope, promise and love.”

Advertising

The statement quoted Ethel Kennedy, the widow of Robert F. Kennedy, as saying, “The world is a little less beautiful today.”

The authorities issued a statement confirming a death at the property but did not disclose the identity of the victim. “Early this afternoon Barnstable police responded to a residence on Marchant Avenue in Hyannis Port for a report of an unattended death,” said Tara Miltimore of the Cape and Islands district attorney’s office. “The matter remains under investigation by the Barnstable police as well as state police detectives assigned to the Cape and Islands district attorney’s office.”

Before enrolling in Boston College, where she was a communication major and vice president of the College Democrats, Kennedy Hill wrote about her struggles with depression and mental illness for the student newspaper at Deerfield Academy, a private preparatory school in Massachusetts, in 2016.

The Kennedy compound on Cape Cod is the storied summer residence of one of America’s most enduring political dynasties. The overdose adds to a litany of tragedies that have befallen the Kennedys and taken on the grim aura of a family curse.