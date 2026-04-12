3 stabbed at New York’s Grand Central subway station; suspect shot dead

A man armed with a machete, suspected of stabbing three people at New York City’s Grand Central subway station on Saturday, was shot dead by the police, officials said. The incident took place at the 42nd Street–Grand Central station, one of the busiest transit hubs in the city.

New York Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch told the reporters that the officers responded to reports of stabbings at around 9.40 am and encountered the suspect on the platform while he was still armed. According to Tisch, the man refused at least 20 orders to drop the weapon, repeatedly said he was “Lucifer”, and was shot after advancing towards officers with the machete. He was later identified as 44-year-old Anthony Griffin and was pronounced dead at Bellevue Hospital.