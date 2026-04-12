3 stabbed at New York’s Grand Central subway station; suspect shot dead

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A man armed with a machete, suspected of stabbing three people at New York City’s Grand Central subway station on Saturday, was shot dead by the police, officials said. The incident took place at the 42nd Street–Grand Central station, one of the busiest transit hubs in the city.
New York Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch told the reporters that the officers responded to reports of stabbings at around 9.40 am and encountered the suspect on the platform while he was still armed. According to Tisch, the man refused at least 20 orders to drop the weapon, repeatedly said he was “Lucifer”, and was shot after advancing towards officers with the machete. He was later identified as 44-year-old Anthony Griffin and was pronounced dead at Bellevue Hospital.
Police said the attack began on a 7 train platform, where an 84-year-old man was attacked on the head.
The suspect then moved to the platform serving the 4, 5 and 6 lines, where he attacked a 65-year-old man who suffered severe head injuries, including an open skull fracture, according to an AP report.
A third victim, a woman, was slashed on the shoulder.
All three were taken to hospital and their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.
Authorities said the attacks appeared to be random. Tisch said officers had tried to de-escalate the situation and told the suspect they would get him help before opening fire when he continued to pose a threat. She also said the entire encounter was captured on body-worn camera footage.
The New York Police Department (NYPD) said Griffin had three prior unsealed arrests but no recorded history of emotionally disturbed person reports. Subway service through Grand Central was disrupted for several hours after the attack as police carried out their investigation.
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, in a post on X, said he had been briefed on the incident and thanked the New York Police Department for its “quick response” and for preventing “additional violence”.
Mamdani said that the victims are stable and that police are conducting further inquiry into the incident.
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