scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Gotabaya Rajapaksa to return to Sri Lanka on August 24, says his cousin

The Sri Lankan government had directly appealed on behalf of the ousted President and sought permission to allow him to seek temporary shelter in Thailand.

By: PTI | Colombo |
August 17, 2022 8:18:34 pm
Gotabaya Rajapaksa could return on August 24,cousin Udayanga Weeratunga said. (File Photo)

Gotabaya Rajapaksa will return to Sri Lanka on August 24, his cousin Udayanga Weeratunga said on Wednesday, over a month after the former president fled the country amid mass anti-government protests over an unprecedented economic crisis.

Sri Lanka, a country of 22 million people, is grappling with its worst economic turmoil in seven decades, leaving millions struggling to buy food, medicine, fuel and other essentials. The massive protests that began in March culminated with Rajapaksa’s resignation.

“He talked to me on the phone, I can tell you he will return to the country next week,” said Weeratunga, who was Sri Lanka’s ambassador to Russia from 2006 to 2015.

Rajapaksa could return on August 24, he said, adding that the ousted president should not be re-elected for political positions.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
BJP shake-up: Gadkari & Shivraj out of Parliamentary Board, Yediyurap...Premium
BJP shake-up: Gadkari & Shivraj out of Parliamentary Board, Yediyurap...
Crypto romance scams: ‘Asian women’ on Twitter are coming for...Premium
Crypto romance scams: ‘Asian women’ on Twitter are coming for...
Cheetahs are set to arrive in India, what the big cats have to sayPremium
Cheetahs are set to arrive in India, what the big cats have to say
Delhi Confidential: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya earns praise from C...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya earns praise from C...

“But he can still do some service to the country as he had done previously,” Weeratunga said of the 73-year-old former Sri Lankan president.

Rajapaksa is currently staying at a hotel in Bangkok in the heart of Thailand’s capital, where police have advised him to remain indoors for security reasons.

Rajapaksa arrived in Thailand from Singapore on August 11 on a charter flight for a temporary stay before seeking permanent asylum in another country. He arrived in Bangkok on the same day that his visa in Singapore expired.

Advertisement

A day earlier, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha had confirmed a temporary visit to Thailand by the 73-year-old embattled Sri Lankan leader for humanitarian reasons, and said he promised not to conduct political activities in the kingdom during his search for permanent asylum in another country.

The Sri Lankan government had directly appealed on behalf of the ousted President and sought permission to allow him to seek temporary shelter in Thailand.

After fleeing to the Maldives from Sri Lanka on July 13, Rajapaksa then flew to Singapore, where he announced his resignation as the president a day later after months of protests over Sri Lanka’s unprecedented economic crisis.

Advertisement

A report earlier in the Daily Mirror newspaper had said Rajapaksa will return to Sri Lanka in November after his 90-day Thai visa runs out.

The anti-government protesters accused the Rajapaksa family, which has dominated Sri Lanka’s political scene for nearly two decades, of plunging the country into the worst economic crisis since the country’s independence in 1948 through mismanagement and corruption.

The country, with an acute foreign currency crisis that resulted in foreign debt default, had announced in April that it is suspending nearly USD 7 billion foreign debt repayment due for this year out of about USD 25 billion due through 2026. Sri Lanka’s total foreign debt stands at USD 51 billion.

The United Nations has warned that 5.7 million people “require immediate humanitarian assistance,” with Sri Lankans experiencing extreme shortages of essentials including food, fuel and medicines.

The new Sri Lankan government led by Rajapaksa’s ally President Ranil Wickremesinghe faces the task of leading the country out of its economic collapse and restoring order. Sri Lanka has seen months of mass unrest over the worst economic crisis, with the government declaring bankruptcy in mid-April by refusing to honour its international debt.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 17-08-2022 at 08:18:34 pm
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Most Popular

1

Explained: Why has FIFA banned India, and what happens to Indian football now?

2

Sky-rocketing star fees, low box office returns: Amid a spate of flops, Bollywood needs content correction

3

Xavier Prof speaks up: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Insta pictures

4

Nitin Gadkari, Shivraj Singh Chouhan dropped from BJP's parliamentary board

5

Laal Singh Chaddha box office day 6: Aamir Khan's film sees 85 per cent drop in earnings, expected to be removed from cinemas soon

Featured Stories

Zakia Soman writes: Justice died a thousand deaths when rapists and murde...
Zakia Soman writes: Justice died a thousand deaths when rapists and murde...
Killing of a Kashmiri Pandit: Normal life remains a distant dream for Pan...
Killing of a Kashmiri Pandit: Normal life remains a distant dream for Pan...
Explained: Why TikTok’s algorithms, content moderation models are being a...
Explained: Why TikTok’s algorithms, content moderation models are being a...
Explained | The Digit Insurance IPO: promoters, performance, and concerns
Explained | The Digit Insurance IPO: promoters, performance, and concerns
As Majithia release boosts Sukhbir morale, a question hovers: Can he turn...
As Majithia release boosts Sukhbir morale, a question hovers: Can he turn...
BJP shake-up: Gadkari & Shivraj out of Parliamentary Board, Yediyurap...
BJP shake-up: Gadkari & Shivraj out of Parliamentary Board, Yediyurap...
Normal life remains a distant dream for Pandits in the Valley
Opinion

Normal life remains a distant dream for Pandits in the Valley

Bhim Amy Chief stopped on way to meet Dalit boy's family in Rajasthan

Bhim Amy Chief stopped on way to meet Dalit boy's family in Rajasthan

Jacqueline's cryptic note after ED names her as accused in money laundering case

Jacqueline's cryptic note after ED names her as accused in money laundering case

Karnataka minister’s remark on Ganesh Chaturthi celebration in schools draws flak

Karnataka minister’s remark on Ganesh Chaturthi celebration in schools draws flak

Why Mamata is throwing her weight behind Anubrata Mondal

Why Mamata is throwing her weight behind Anubrata Mondal

Premium
Xavier Prof: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Insta pics

Xavier Prof: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Insta pics

Crypto romance scams: 'Asian women' on Twitter are coming for your 'crypto-wallets' 

Crypto romance scams: 'Asian women' on Twitter are coming for your 'crypto-wallets' 

Premium
Virat Kohli on mental health: ‘Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone’

Virat Kohli on mental health: ‘Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone’

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 17: Latest News
Advertisement