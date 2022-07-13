scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Baseless, speculative: India denies reports that it helped Sri Lanka President flee to Maldives

In a brief statement, the Sri Lankan Air Force said that under the Constitution granted to an Executive President, Rajapaksa was flown to the Maldives onboard an Air Force plane Wednesday morning.

By: Express Web Desk | Colombo |
Updated: July 13, 2022 9:59:09 am
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country along with his wife and two security officers. (File/Reuters)

Hours after Sri Lanka’s President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country with his wife amid widespread protests sparked by a crippling economic crisis, India on Wednesday categorically denied “baseless and speculative” media reports that it facilitated the unpopular leader’s movement to the Maldives.

The 73-year-old President, who has vowed to step down from the top post, escaped the country on a military jet with his wife and two security officials on Wednesday morning, news agency PTI reported.

“The High Commission categorically denies baseless and speculative media reports that India facilitated the recent reported travel of (President Gotabaya Rajapaksa) out of Sri Lanka,” the High Commission of India in Sri Lanka tweeted. “It is reiterated that India will continue to support the people of Sri Lanka as they seek to realise their aspirations for prosperity and progress through democratic means and values , established democratic institutions and constitutional framework.”

The island nation has witnessed widespread protests over the last few months due to an economic crisis spurred by an acute shortage of foreign exchange, that has left the country in dire need of essential imports, including food, fuel and medicines.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Sri Lankan Air Force said that under the provisions of the Constitution and on a request by the government it provided a plane to fly the president, his wife and two security officials to the Maldives.

“On government request and in terms of powers available to a President under the Constitution, with complete approval from the ministry of defence, the President, his wife and two security officials were provided a Sri Lanka Air Force plane to depart from the Katunayake international airport for the Maldives in the early hours of July 13,” an official announced.

On Saturday, Rajapaksa announced that he would soon resign after thousands of protestors stormed his official residence.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Mattewara a game changer?Premium
Mattewara a game changer?
National Emblem Row: Dimensions, angle of view, make emblem look differen...Premium
National Emblem Row: Dimensions, angle of view, make emblem look differen...
India’s demography at crossroads: Elderly may outnumber the youthPremium
India’s demography at crossroads: Elderly may outnumber the youth
Explained: Why the euro has fallen to $1, what it means for the rupeePremium
Explained: Why the euro has fallen to $1, what it means for the rupee

(With PTI inputs)

UPSC Key | The Indian Express helps you prepare for the Civil Services and other competitive exams with cues on how to read and understand content.

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 13: Latest News
Advertisement