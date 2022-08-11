Gotabaya Rajapaksa leaves Singapore for Thailand after short-term visit pass expires: Report

August 11, 2022 7:13:39 pm
Sri Lanka’s ousted president Gotabaya Rajapaksa left Singapore for Thailand after his short-term visit pass expired on Thursday, according to a media report.
Rajapaksa boarded a flight from Singapore to Bangkok, after Thailand confirmed a day before that it had received a request from the current Sri Lankan government for him to visit the country.
Responding to media queries, Singapore’s Immigration & Checkpoints Authority said that Rajapaksa left Singapore on Thursday, The Straits Times newspaper reported.
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Wednesday confirmed a temporary visit to Thailand by the 73-year-old embattled Sri Lankan leader for humanitarian reasons, and said he promised not to conduct political activities in the kingdom during his search for permanent asylum in another country.
Subscriber Only Stories
Rajapaksa, who is currently in Singapore after fleeing Sri Lanka in July amid mass anti-government protests, is seeking refuge in Thailand as his Singapore visa runs out on Thursday.
After flying to the Maldives on July 13, Rajapaksa then fled to Singapore, where he announced his resignation a day later after months of protests over the country’s economic crisis.
“This is a humanitarian issue. We have made a promise that it’s a temporary stay. No (political) activities are allowed, and this will help him find a country to take refuge in,” Prayut was quoted as saying by the Bangkok Post newspaper on Wednesday.
Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai said the ousted president can stay in Thailand for 90 days as he is still a diplomatic passport holder, the report said.
Don said the Sri Lankan government did not oppose the visit and the Thai government would not make accommodation arrangements for him. The visit would not pose conflicts with Colombo as acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe had worked for him when he was in power, he added.
The minister said a condition for Rajapaksa’s stay was that he should not cause problems for Thailand.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Raksha Bandhan movie review: A committed Akshay Kumar can’t save this mothballed, melodramatic film
The RSS's relationship with the national flagPremium
Off public glare, India held first round of talks with NATOPremium
Five states that refused to join India after IndependencePremium
Latest News
Nick Kyrgios emerges as Canadian Open favourite as top 3 seeds crash out early
Rafael Nadal handed slim chance to play US Open as World No. 1 following Daniil Medvedev’s early loss in Montreal
Two months after ‘Rs 38-cr scam’ surfaced at Gujarat Informatics Ltd, Rs 1.25-cr assets recovered
Tamil Nadu miniature artist places Tricolour in his eye ahead of Independence Day
Mumbai to Goa: Arjun Tendulkar switches sides
Woman cop from Bihar found dead in Pune hotel room
Tripura undertakes Rs 50 crore modernisation drive to upgrade sports infrastructure in state
No-confidence motion against Himachal Pradesh govt defeated by voice vote
Liger promotions: When Vijay Deverakonda enjoyed the ‘great Gujarati thali’
A day after brawl outside club, Gurgaon police mandate background checks for bouncers
Brazilian father-daughter duo rocks the internet with ‘Cheap Thrills’
China renews Taiwan threats, island cites ‘wishful thinking’